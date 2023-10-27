Top track

Folktales @ The Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

We are very excited to invite you for our October finale of Folktales at the Folklore; capping off a busy month of spectacular community Jams with our Halloween special ´Roots & Griot present Africa´ featuring incredible rhythms from Morocco and Burkina Fa...

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

