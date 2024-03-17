Top track

Dave Hause

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Dave Hause’s songs have always been rooted in tangible reality—of emotion, of environment, of circumstance. Since releasing his debut album, Resolutions, in 2011, the Philadelphia-born songwriter has poured his whole heart, soul and life into his music.

Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents.

Lineup

Dave Hause

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

