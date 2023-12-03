Top track

Marco Castello - Pezzi della Sera Live

Lumière Pisa
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPisa
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marco Castello è un musicista e cantautore siracusano. Col suo primo album “Contenta tu” (2021, Bubbles records/42 Records) si fa apprezzare in Italia e all’estero e vanta numerose collaborazioni fra cui Erlend Oye & La Comitiva, Nu Genea, Fulminacci, Mace...

Presentato da Megghiu Suli.

Marco Castello

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

