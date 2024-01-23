Top track

The King

Sarah Kinsley

Lafayette
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£17.14

About

Prolific and profound, uncertain yet searching, Sarah Kinsley’s surefooted songs are a powerful reflection of her ever-evolving self. A schooled but intuitive musician/singer/producer, she expresses and explores doubts and dreams in the captivating and som...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Sarah Kinsley

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

