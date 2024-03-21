Top track

À la faveur de l'automne

« 20 ans A la Faveur de l’Automne »

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
Selling fast
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TETE (Chanson):

Guitariste passionné depuis l’adolescence, Tété sort son premier album, L’air de rien, en 2001. Deux ans plus tard, c’est la consécration avec À la Faveur de l’Automne auréolé d’un disque d’or et porté par son single éponyme qui devient au...

Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

Tété

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

