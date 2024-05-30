DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0

New Century
Thu, 30 May 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live Nation presents Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0

Nurse Georgie is just what the doctor ordered.

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent 2023, winner of ‘Best Comedy Show' at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and following a sell-out season at the Edinburgh F...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Live Nation

Lineup

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

