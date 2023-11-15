Top track

We Not Humping - Remix

MONALEO – The Monaleo like Monalisa Tour

Songbyrd
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $32.19

About

Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, an area located within Houston, Monaleo came into the rap game confident and unapologetic. Only 22 years of age, Monaleo has already captivated listeners, fans, and artists worldwide. Her 2021 viral hit track, “Beating Do...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Monaleo

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

