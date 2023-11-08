DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed out of the sonic depths of a jam night in Brixton, we give you, Queenstown Collective!
With each member of QC playing regularly with the likes of King Krule, Joe Armon Jones, Cherise, Mansure Brown, Levitation Orchestra and more, just imagine the m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.