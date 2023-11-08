Top track

Léon Phal & K.O.G - Idylla

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Five Points presents: Queenstown Collective

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Léon Phal & K.O.G - Idylla
Got a code?

About

Formed out of the sonic depths of a jam night in Brixton, we give you, Queenstown Collective!

With each member of QC playing regularly with the likes of King Krule, Joe Armon Jones, Cherise, Mansure Brown, Levitation Orchestra and more, just imagine the m...

Presented by The Five Points Project.

Lineup

Queenstown Collective

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.