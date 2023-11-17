DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jenny Alien, Pop Music Fever Dream, Beeyotch, Zai

Purgatory
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60
Join us at Purgatory for an otherworldly night of pulsating beats and explosive energy as Jenny Alien unveils their long-awaited album “Massive Love Bangers”. Prepare for an electric fusion of hyperpop and punk, with riveting performances by "Pop Music Fev...

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Jenny Alien, Pop Music Fever Dream, Beeyotch

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

