DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Purgatory for an otherworldly night of pulsating beats and explosive energy as Jenny Alien unveils their long-awaited album “Massive Love Bangers”. Prepare for an electric fusion of hyperpop and punk, with riveting performances by "Pop Music Fev...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.