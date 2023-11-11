Top track

Discoteca Paradiso W/ Breakbot & Irfane

BASE Milano
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discoteca Paradiso inaugura la sua sesta stagione con un duo di autentici maestri della French Disco: BREAKBOT & IRFANE, dall'iconica etichetta Ed Banger, dietro il cui nome si celano alcuni tra i migliori artisti globali della scena elettronica. Dai Cassi...

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BREAKBOT & IRFANE

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

