La Polla Records - Come Mierda

Escuela Grind, Come Mierda, Slow Pulse, Carcosa

Amityville Music Hall
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Thursday, January 11th

Escuela Grind

Come Mierda

Slow Pulse

Carcosa

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$15 ADV

$17 DOS

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Escuela Grind, Come Mierda, Slow. Pulse and 1 more

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

