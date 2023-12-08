DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIGHTFIRE III

FVTVR
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Like Fire prend une autre dimension et débarque le 08 décembre au FVTVR, nouveau club hybride situé sous la Cité de la Mode et du Design.

Rendez-vous pour une nuit brûlante aux sonorités débridées - entre musique club, techno, hip-hop et expérimentale.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par FVTVR.
Lineup

Low Jack, ANDY 4000, Nasamann

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

