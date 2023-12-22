DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A gift from us to you. The line up that's on everyone's Christmas list. The three wise men brought frankincense, gold and myrhh but they couldn't bring you this! These are three floors that even Santa couldn't shell out like these guys.
PLASTICIAN x MELTO...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.