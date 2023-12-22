DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plastician x Meltout x Mas Que Nada

Queen of the South
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A gift from us to you. The line up that's on everyone's Christmas list. The three wise men brought frankincense, gold and myrhh but they couldn't bring you this! These are three floors that even Santa couldn't shell out like these guys.

This is an 21+ event
Queen of the South
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Plastician, Meltout, Masquenada

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

