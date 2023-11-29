DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everybody's Friends (swing-dance!)

Radio East
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
Free
"Everybody's Friends" features the guitar/banjo stylings of Hunter Burgamy (New Orleans), along with Lauryn Gould on reeds and Ryan Gould on bass (Austin), and occasionally other musician pals who share their passion for early jazz and swing music. This ti...

All ages
Presented by Radio/East

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

