Kumquat Duowe & Picasso, Gira, Meti & Noar

La Java
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13
About

Pour son dernier événement de l’année, le collectif Kumquat est ravi de s’associer une fois de plus à La Java. Pour l’occasion, il invite le trio anglais Duowe & Picasso. Auteurs de nombreuses sorties et fondateurs du label Fraise Records, ces jeunes DJ et...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

2
Kumquat, Duowe, Beau Mot Plage and 2 more

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

