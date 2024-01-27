DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WET #5 feat. Emma Korantema

Peckham Audio
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£14.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
WET is a night for dykes, lesbians, queer women, trans masc, femme & non-binary people*, prioritising Black & Brown folks, created as a response to the lack of lesbian-centred spaces in London with a diverse music policy.

We are extremely excited to have...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by WET.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

