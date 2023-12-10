Top track

Ice Beats Slide - JAGERMEISTER (feat. 2woBunnies)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

2woBunnies Live in DC

Kaldis Rooftop
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ice Beats Slide - JAGERMEISTER (feat. 2woBunnies)
Got a code?

Event information

As Amapiano takes the world by storm, 2WO Bunnies seem to be in the eye of the storm and they are bringing us along for the ride.

Amapiano is said to go beyond a genre of music – It is a lifestyle, and 2WO Bunnies are forging their own path within the mov...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global & Asambe NYC.

Lineup

3
2woBunnies, Space FX, Blissman and 3 more

Venue

Kaldis Rooftop

918 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.