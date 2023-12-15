DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EL CRINGE by Cabaret Internet

El Pumarejo
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyBarcelona
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

To feel embarrassed and ashamed about something.

**CABARET INTERNET ESTIMA EL CRINGE
**
Lineup: Regina Registrated, María Freire, Mabel Oleaea, JessicaPulla, Chelís Quinzá, Piel mixta, Capitano Barbaconyo.

Host: Júlia Barbany

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

