UCHE YARA - www she hot

Uche Yara

POPUP!
Mon, 6 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13

About

Le moment est venu pour le monde de découvrir la puissance de UCHE YARA. Comment une jeune artiste aussi fraîche peut-elle dégager une telle puissance, une telle profondeur et une telle énergie sensationnelle, comme elle le fait indéniablement sur scène ?...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

UCHE YARA

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.