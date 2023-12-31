Top track

New Year's Eve: GIFT, Laveda, Shallowhalo and more

ALPHAVILLE
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ring in 2024 with GIFT and some friends.

/// GIFT

// Laveda

/ Shallowhalo

+ DJ Anna Shoemaker, GIFT DJs, DJ Schroeder

+ Free "champagne" toast at midnight

+ Party all night

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

Lineup

shallowhalo, Laveda, GIFT

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open9:00 pm

