Tagua Tagua - Colors

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tagua Tagua

Sala Clamores
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53

Tagua Tagua - Colors
About

El prodigio del soul psicodélico brasileño, productor y cantante Tagua Tagua se ha unido a la familia Wonderwheel Recordings con una tierna selección de cortes en su segundo álbum Tanto. Grabado en las afueras rurales de Sao Paulo hay una sensación de anhe...

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Tagua Tagua

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

