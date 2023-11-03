DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Equal Parts / House, Disco, Techno & Club

Grow
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Friday 3rd November Equal Parts touch down again at GROW for their fourth and final Hackney Wick party of 2023. Joining the Equal Parts residents in their pursuit of only the very best house, disco, and techno sounds this time round is very special gues Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

