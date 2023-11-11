DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Warehouse was founded in 1977 by Robert Williams in Chicago. Under the musical direction of Frankie Knuckles with his unique style of mixing the music played in The Warehouse later became known as House Music. The Warehouse was a place of refuge for pe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
