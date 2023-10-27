Top track

Echo & The Bunnymen - Killing Moon

heaven by marc jacobs presents: donnie darko

Prince Charles Cinema
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

heaven by marc jacobs & deeper into movies presents: donnie darko (2001)

a special halloween screening to celebrate the heaven and donnie darko collaboration.

costumes encouraged!

as this is a free screening, tickets do not guarantee admission – pls arr...

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

Prince Charles Cinema

7 Leicester Pl, London WC2H 7BY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

