PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz

Night Tales Loft
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Every Wednesday, Patterns brings together some of London's finest musicians for an evening of improvised music. From Jazz to Soul, Broken-Beat to Hip Hop and beyond, our weekly jazz sessions offer a space for collaboration between musicians of all styles a Read more

Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

