Toya Delazy - Pump It On

And What? LDN w Toya Delazy + Hurguf

Grow
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14

The And What? LDN collective return with the creator of AfroRave, the Queen of Zulu rap, Toya Delazy and guest DJ, Hurguf!

They’re back after their Summer Series of events that featured Grime Girl, Cassie Rytz, Dancehall artist Serocee and Zimbabwe-born M Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Toya Delazy

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

