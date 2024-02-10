Top track

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now

Forever Young! Indie Night

Two Palms
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the newest Indie night in town at the brand new Two Palms venue in Hackney.

Everyone (18+) is welcome as we spin a wide range from The Beatles to The 1975

The Indie club night for every generation.

We play ...

Afflecks Palace • Arctic Monke...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Forever Young!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

