DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buck Curran & Nick Jonah Davis

Cafe OTO
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

A Celebration of Steffen Basho-Junghans: with Buck Curran & Nick Jonah Davis

£17 - Cafe OTO - 19th May 2024

Exhibition of the watercolours of Steffen Basho-Junghans and live performance by Buck Curran & Nick Jonah Davis.

____...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Buck Curran, Nick Jonah Davis

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.