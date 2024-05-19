DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
A Celebration of Steffen Basho-Junghans: with Buck Curran & Nick Jonah Davis
£17 - Cafe OTO - 19th May 2024
Exhibition of the watercolours of Steffen Basho-Junghans and live performance by Buck Curran & Nick Jonah Davis.
