DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE: THE DIAL MUSIC

The Garage
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cult of Ya presents THE DIAL MUSIC EUROPE TOUR with BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE.

5:30PM VIP Entry (Photos in groups of 5 with artists)

6:30PM Early Entry

7PM General Entry

8PM Show

11PM Curfew

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Cult of Ya.

Lineup

BIGONE, DOHANSE, Dive

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

