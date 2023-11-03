DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Privé at Mon Ami (Los Angeles)

Mon Ami
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartySanta Monica
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Le Privé at Mon Ami in Santa Monica with Cirque Noir and Definition.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Cirque Noir LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Venue

Mon Ami

1541 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, California 90401, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

