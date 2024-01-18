DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Napoleone live | Giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Napoleone live all'Apollo Club Milano per la serata Giovedisanto

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Napoleone

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

