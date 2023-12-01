Top track

Agbeko - Wotome

Agbeko

Peckham Levels
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Event information

Afrobeat-inspired rock-funk-psych juggernaut Agbeko are stopping off at the Peckham Levels bar this December as part of their 2023 UK tour.

Drawing as equally from Fela Kuti and Mulatu Astatke as they do from Led Zeppelin and Woody Guthrie, Agbeko are the...

Presented by Peckham Levels.

Lineup

Agbeko

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

