DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Afrobeat-inspired rock-funk-psych juggernaut Agbeko are stopping off at the Peckham Levels bar this December as part of their 2023 UK tour.
Drawing as equally from Fela Kuti and Mulatu Astatke as they do from Led Zeppelin and Woody Guthrie, Agbeko are the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.