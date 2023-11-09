Top track

Scrambled Inside

Pinc Louds, Starfruit, Kolb, Birthday Ass

Purgatory
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of boundary skewing pop music, featuring some of New York's most brilliant sound makers and up and coming legendary ensemble, Starfruit from Texas.

Starfruit is an ensemble/entity formed in 2016 by frontperson/composer/multi-instrumentalist Ava W...

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Pinc Louds, Kolb, Birthday Ass

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

