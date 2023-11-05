Top track

Ivory Daze, Saline, Brides, Sound and Voice

The 13th Floor
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
$10

Join us in welcoming Ivory Daze from Lincoln, Nebraska with local support from Saline, Brides, and Sound and Voice. Shoegazers rejoice!

This is a 21+ event

Saline, Brides

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

