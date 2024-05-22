Top track

Gin and Juice

Hayseed Dixie

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.60

About

The undisputed creators of the musical genre, "Rockgrass," Hayseed Dixie began on September 22, 2000 when Barley Scotch (aka John Wheeler) stumbled across a wrecked car on an isolated mountain road near Deer Lick Holler, East Tennessee. Examining the wreck...

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Hayseed Dixie

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

