Fat Walters Band

The Courtyard Theatre
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An experienced 4 piece band wit harmonica. Playing some well known songs and some not so well - known, including some originals

A lot of foot tappin' and get up and dance stuff

This is an all ages event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 21+).

Presented by The Courtyard Theatre.

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

