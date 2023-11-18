DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tulum in Chicago

Primary Night Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $46.87
About

Embark on a journey to Tulum without leaving Chicago! Our nightclub will be transformed into a tropical oasis, complete with lush greenery, beachy vibes, and sultry beats. At 1 a.m., the excitement peaks with our sensational giveaway. Prizes include the hi...

Presented by Project

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

