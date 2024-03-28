Top track

glass beach - cold weather

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Glass Beach

The Garage
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

glass beach - cold weather
Got a code?

About

Support TBA.

Please note COVID-19 restrictions for this event.

The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, nonprofit music venue providing young people equitable access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
Mask required

Lineup

glass beach

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.