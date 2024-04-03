Top track

Sabbia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BNKR44

Largo Venue
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sabbia
Got a code?

About

Freschi di vittoria nell’edizione 2023 di Sanremo Giovani (insieme a Clara e Santi Francesi), i bnkr44 spostano I <3 VILLANOVA CLUB TOUR ad aprile 2024 per impegni legati alla partecipazione al 74esimo festival delle Canzone Italiana. Il loro mix esplosivo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

BNKR44

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.