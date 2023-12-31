DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Réveillon électronique au Château

Château de la Grave Béchade
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyDuras
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OCTOFOLIES x ANAMORPHOSE

12 heures non stop

Deux salles, deux ambiances ! Deux collectifs actifs dans les musiques électroniques et passionnés par l'organisation d'événements dans des monuments du patrimoine architectural du Pays de Duras, l'un au châtea...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Octofolies x Anamorphose.

Lineup

19
Carlette, David Vestergaard, Gabbor and 19 more

Venue

Château de la Grave Béchade

Grave, 47120 Baleyssagues, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

