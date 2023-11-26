DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jam Session 02

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Jam Session 02, a night of experimental sound art. Jess Ramsay & friends will be performing original, improvised sound pieces throughout the evening. At once a live performance, an experiment in improvised sound, and a play on the traditional f...

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

