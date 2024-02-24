Top track

Meltheads - I Wanna Be A Girl

Meltheads + Here Comes the Flood

Supersonic
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Idles, The Chat & Crows

MELTHEADS*(Post punk - Antwerp, BEL)
HERE COMES THE FLOOD
(Grunge – Normandie, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée priorita...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Here Comes the Flood, Meltheads

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

