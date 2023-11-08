DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alabaster dePlume + Thick Richard

Band on the Wall
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
£20.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you after an unpredictable evening of ambient jazz and stunning, socio-political spoken word? Then we have the show for you!

Last year, with his fifth release Gold – Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love, Manchester-born poet and saxophonist Gus Fair...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Lineup

Thick Richard, Alabaster dePlume

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

