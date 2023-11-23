DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Choreographies Pt 3 Live

BLOKspace Leyton
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarking
Flux Projects is proud to present Choreographies Pt 3 Live, a live dance and performance art event featuring movement works by Harri Eiffert, Lulu Wang and Pett | Clausen-Knight.

Event run time (including intermissions): 1hr30mins (i.e. 20:30-22:00)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Flux Projects.

BLOKspace Leyton

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

