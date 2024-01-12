Top track

Marseille ft. The Institutes

Two Palms
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Marseille are back in London for a special one off show at the brand new Two Palms venue in Hackney.

Marseille are the hotly tipped indie band formed in late 2021 from Derby, England. The band consists of Will Brown, Joe Labram, Lennon Hall, Tom Spray and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Echo Bass Music Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marseille, The Institutes

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

