Disco night

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
Le samedi 11 novembre s'annonce comme une soirée inoubliable. Rejoignez-nous pour une soirée de karaoké en compagnie des sensationnelles Coco Ricard et Cruci, nos drag queens préférées, qui vous feront briller sur scène. En clôture de cette soirée, vibrez...

All ages
Presented by Food Society Paris.
Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

