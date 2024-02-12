Top track

Arsenal of War

FROZEN SOUL

The Underworld
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year olds MUST be accompanied by an adult (18+) / All ticketholders under the age of 25 will be required to carry PHOTO ID.

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

1
Foreseen, Phobophilic, Creeping Death and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

