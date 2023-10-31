DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kosmische Disco #1

The Old Blue Last
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A new night presenting the best of left-field electronica, wild cosmic krautrock, hard hitting techno and immersive ambient music all in a live setting.

Drawing from sounds of the Kosmische revival, this night aims to bring you the weird and wonderful sou Read more

Presented by Sebright Arms.

Lineup

Party Food, PYTKO

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

