DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JIA, Kibi James, Alfred, Chécha

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kibi James

Jia

Alfred.

Chécha

at Get Tight Lounge

Thursday, November 11th, 2023

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Nature Boy Productions

Lineup

JIA

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.