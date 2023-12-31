Top track

ChaseWest - DIRTY VINYL PUSHA

New Years Eve 2024 ft. ChaseWest

SPYBAR
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$50

About

We're very excited to have ChaseWest back on the decks for New Years Eve!

Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1997, the Los Angeles based new kid on the block is bringing a fresh take on minimal tech. Influenced by gritty hip hop & soul, highlighted by thumping ba Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ChaseWest

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

